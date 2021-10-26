(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is reportedly working on a live audio app, like Clubhouse, but with a twist.

It will let anyone be the DJ of their own radio show, including music. Currently called Project Mic, it will come to the US first, though it's not clear when.

Creators will be able to play songs from the Amazon Music library, according to The Verge. Apart from music, there will be shows for pop culture, sports, and comedy. Amazon is even looking into celebrities and influencers who may want to host their own shows. You’ll be able to search for shows by name, topic, or music. Amazon will also highlight content, including live shows, trending topics, and specific creators.

In terms of live shows, creators will apparently be able to broadcast on Amazon Music, Twitch, Audible, and Alexa-enabled devices. Those tuning in an Alexa device will even get to interact from the shows. That said, it's not yet known if listeners will need to be Amazon Music subscribers.

How to downgrade iOS and keep your data By Pocket-lint Promotion · 24 September 2021 This handy guide could save you from any data loss.

Keep in mind Axios first reported on Amazon's plans last summer, but now more details are emerging about what Project Mic features and how it will differ from competitors. Twitter, Facebook, Spotify, and Discord have all entered the live audio space ever since Clubhouse became a hit.