Amazon Music will now play spatial audio via your headphones

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced a shuffle in how its advanced audio will work in Amazon Music, allowing access to spatial audio - that's Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio mixes - via headphones.

Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will be able to stream a wide variety of music in the new formats, for a more immersive music experience than previously offered through headphones.

That means you'll be able to connect your favourite headphones to your Android or iOS device and listen to spatial audio through the Amazon Music app.

Amazon originally launched spatial audio in 2019, but it was limited to a few devices for playback, like the Echo Studio, but this change should bring this new wave of music presentation to a wider audience.

Amazon's spatial audio offering includes both Dolby Atmos mixes and Sony's 360 Reality Audio and there's an expansion of support for these formats with speakers and soundbars too.

You'll be able to enjoy 360 Reality Audio from Amazon Music Unlimited on Sony's SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000 wireless speakers, or home theatre systems such as HT-A9, HT-A7000, or HT-A5000.

Amazon goes on to detail that you'll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos tracks on Sonos devices when streaming via the Sonos app on the Sonos Arc and Sonos Beam (2nd gen), with an update coming later this year.

But the real interest will be expanding the accessibility of spatial audio via headphones, so that they can be enjoyed more widely.

In addition to expanding access to spatial audio, Amazon recently opened up access to higher quality music too, dropping the extra charge for access to HD (CD quality) and Ultra HD (better than CD quality music). With Apple Music and Amazon Music now offering these enhanced audio experiences, it feels like we're waiting for Spotify to respond.

