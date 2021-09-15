How to get free Deliveroo delivery thanks to Amazon Prime

(Pocket-lint) - Deliveroo Plus is a tempting deal, a membership tier for the ubiquitous delivery app that gets you free delivery on orders over £25, for £3.49 each month.

Now, though, Amazon Prime members can get a whole year of Deliveroo Plus for free, just by linking their Amazon and Deliveroo accounts. It only takes about a minute, and could save you a nice bundle of cash - so check out the steps below to get your free year.

First up, visit this page on Amazon's website.

Click the big "Claim Now" button.

Sign into your Deliveroo account if you haven't already

Click the next button to sign into your Amazon account and link the two services

Hey presto - you're done!

It's as easy as that, and takes just a few clicks to save you some cash, not just on the cost of Deliveroo Plus, but also on delivery charges for the next year. Good luck trying to resist the ever-present lure of delivery food now - a struggle we can all share in.

If you're not already an Amazon Prime member, this won't work for you - and the terms and conditions sadly do clarify that if you cancel your Prime membership, the Deliveroo Plus membership will also be paused, so there doesn't seem to be a loophole to exploit there. Still, this is a nice, and unexpected bonus for Prime members.

