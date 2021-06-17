Get three months of Amazon Kids+ for 99c/99p

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is offering you three months acess to its Amazon Kids+ service for 99 cents in the US or 99p in the UK.

That's a saving of $29.99 in the US and £23.99 in the UK.

Kids+ subscribers get access to premium children's movies and TV shows as well as child-friendly books, apps and games. The idea is that it gives parents peace of mind knowing the content their child is accessing is age-appropriate.

Parents can add other purchased TV shows, films to their kids’ Fire TV profiles while you can also customise time limits, age filters, and set up things for both weekdays but give them more freedom at the weekend. You can also set a PIN as well.

Should you wish, yoiu can also grant access to other downloaded apps such as Netflix and Disney+. Everything is fully configurable via the Amazon Parent Dashboard on mobile or desktop.

Kids+ is available across Amazon's Fire TV tablets, Kindles and Fire TV products.

Amazon says that Amazon Kids on Fire TV is available on Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV (3rd Gen, Pendant Design). It'll be available on Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) later this year.

Writing by Dan Grabham.