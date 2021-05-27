(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's Prime Day sale will start 21 June and end 22 June this year, according to a new report.

Bloomberg said the annual, multiday event is set for those two days. Keep in mind Amazon itself recently announced during its first-quarter earnings conference call that it is moving Prime Day 2021 to the second quarter. More specifically, Amazon executives said Prime Day will land in June. It also said this year's sale will be a two-day event. Add it all up, and Prime Day is weeks away.

The sale usually happens in summer, though last year's event was pushed to October due to the pandemic. Last month, Recode claimed Amazon could hold two Prime Day events in 2021. The first would be in June, and then the second would occur in October.

For reference, in past years, Amazon held Prime Day on the following dates:

Wednesday 15 July 2015: Lasted 24 hours Tuesday 12 July 2016: Lasted 24 hours Tuesday 11 July to 12 July 2017: Lasted 30 hours Monday 16 July to 17 July 2018: Lasted 36 hours Monday 15 July to 16 July 2019: Lasted 48 hours Tuesday 13 October to 14 October 2020: Lasted 48 hours

As you can see, Amazon has never held multiple Prime Day events in the same year. But perhaps it'll break tradition this year.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.