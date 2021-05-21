Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon to ditch Prime Now, will fold the service into normal Amazon app

- Prime Now app and website to be closed by end of 2021

- Incorporated into existing Amazon app and experience

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon its ditching Prime Now in favour of incorporating its speediest deliveries into its regular service.

The Prime Now app and website will close globally by the end of 2021.

Instead, customers can access ultrafast delivery options through the standard Amazon app or website, location depending.

Amazon Fresh deliveries can be booked to arrive within two-hours, for example. Eligible items will just have different delivery options for those who would previously be able to use Prime Now.

Amazon's Prime Now service launched in the US in 2014 and the UK a year later. It offered deliveries for over 10 thousands items within an hour, as long as you lived or worked within a catchment area.

You had to pay extra for a one-hour delivery - above the usual Prime membership fee - but two-hour deliveries were free.

We're yet to see how it works on Amazon's general retail site as we're not in a Prime Now region ourselves, but Amazon promises it will offer the same experience as before: "The same ultrafast delivery on everyday essentials, gifts, toys, high quality groceries, and more you've come to expect with Prime Now - available on Amazon," it said in a blog post.

The Prime Now app has already been retired in India, Singapore and Japan.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
