Amazon Music HD is now available at no extra cost for Music Unlimited subscribers

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has followed Apple in making its higher quality HD and Ultra HD audio available to Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost.

Current Amazon Music HD subscribers will have a cheaper bill next time around, with the extra $5/£5 fee chopped off.

Apple earlier revealed lossless audio for its entire 75 million-strong catalogue of songs as well as Dolby Atmos Audio on selected tracks.

Dolby Atmos Audio was already available for Amazon Music HD subscribers on the Echo Studio smart speaker on selected tracks and Amazon also has some songs in Sony 360 Reality Audio for Sony’s RA5000 and RA3000 speakers using Alexa Cast.

With Amazon Music HD, you can stream more than 70 million lossless, High Definition (HD) songs, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of 44.1kHz (CD quality). You can also stream more than seven million songs in Ultra HD (better than CD quality) with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192 kHz - Apple has matched this quality, too.

Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can now upgrade to Amazon Music HD at no extra cost in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, and Spain.

