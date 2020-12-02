(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Music Unlimited appears to be adding a large library of music videos for paying subscribers to watch.

Amazon Music Unlimited is Amazon's premium music subscription service. With an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, you can listen to over 60 million songs. You'll never hear or see an advert while listening, and you can download songs or playlists for offline listening. As a Prime member, you can join Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 per month or $79 per year. But non-Prime customers pay $9.99 per month.

Anyway, according to Android Police, the service is now adding videos for the first time. You’ll now see music videos in a new section in search results and on artist pages. There will even be music video playlists available, plus the ability to switch between the music video or just the audio.

Keep in mind, last month, Amazon Music Unlimited added Amazon's X-Ray feature that displays facts about currently playing tracks. We suspect X-Ray will also come to music videos, serving as a modern-day "Pop-Up Video" of sorts, though that's not yet confirmed by Amazon.

Keep in mind Amazon Musc Unlimited is different from Prime Music, which is included with your Prime membership at no additional cost. It features two million songs and more than a thousand playlists and stations programmed by Amazon. Also, Amazon Music Unlimited has a couple of streaming tiers. The first, or the standard tier, is the one that starts at $8 per month for Prime members. There's also an HD lossless tier.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.