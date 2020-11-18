(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced that its Alexa Routines offering has expanded to include Fire TV devices.

That will make it easier for your to automate a wider range of actions in your home, triggered by voice using Alexa.

Alexa Routines allow you to create a series of actions based on a command that you bark at your Echo device. It allows customisation of actions, so rather than just saying "Alexa, turn off the lights" you can have "Alexa, it's time for bed" and have a whole range of things happen.

Adding Fire TV devices means that you can have one routine for watching a movie - "Alexa, it's movie night", where the lights dim and the TV turns on, along with whatever else you want to do to get things perfect.

Fire TV devices that offer CEC control will be able to power on or off your TV, so you could also add your TV to night time routines or leaving the house routines to make sure it's turned off.

All you'll have to do is make sure that your Fire TV device is linked to Alexa - via the Alexa app - and when you go to setup a new routine, you'll be able to see the options available to you.

The great thing about creating routines through the Alexa app is that it's really simple, building up the actions that are taken when you say the command that you choose.

You can find out a lot more about Alexa Routines right here.

Writing by Chris Hall.