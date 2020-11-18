Audible Plus deal: Save nearly 40% off your first six months

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon-owned Audible is offering a deal on Audible Plus, where you can save nearly 40 per cent on a membership for the first six months.

Audible Plus is a subscription service that provides access to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. It normally costs $7.95 per month in the US, but for a limited time this holiday season, you can save $3 per month. An Audible Plus membership is on sale for $4.95 per month as of 17 November 2020. If you sign up now, you'll get that savings applied to your first six months. There is no commitment either, so you can cancel anytime.

After six months, you'll be charged $7.95 per month, but again, you can cancel anytime. This deal ends 31 December 2020.

To snag the $3-per-month discount, you need to be a first-time subscriber of Audible Plus. Or, you can even gift the discounted subscription to someone. Be sure to check out Amazon's Audible Plus page for all the details. From that page, all you have to do is hit the "Get this deal" button, and then you'll be guided through the transaction. Easy peasy. There's also FAQ on that page detailing what exactly you get with an Audible Plus membership.

Happy holidays!

Writing by Maggie Tillman.