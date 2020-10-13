Amazon US is offering 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon US is offering four months sub Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service. But you need to hurry - the deal is only on until the end of Amazon Prime Day 2020 at 11.59pm PT on 14 October.

After the four months expire you'll be switched onto a full plan costing $7.99 a month for Amazon Prime members, so you'll need to cancel before the free trial is up if you want to avoid being charged more than the 99 cents.

This is a limited time offer available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited so if you've previously had a trial then unfortunately you won't be able to take part.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers over 50 million HD songs to stream on multiple devices, including the company's own Echo speakers. Naturally, you can also download tracks to listen to offline on smartphones or tablets.

There's also Amazon Music HD - a premium service that costs more than the standard version of Amazon Music at $14.99/£12.99 a month.

And as with other streaming music services, there's also a $14.99/£14.99 a month option for a family plan that covers up to six family members, all of whom can stream music on all the different devices that they choose.

Writing by Dan Grabham.