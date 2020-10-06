(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Music UK has announced it is hosting a Prime Day Live event in support of Music Venue Trust. The concert will feature artists Lewis Capaldi, Celeste, and Cate Le Bon and will raise awareness and funding for grassroots music venues in the UK that are "now under threat of closure".

Prime Day Live will be a virtual-only event, with no in-person component. The live stream will be held from 7pm to 9pm BST on Friday 9 October 2020.

You can watch Prime Day live from the Amazon Music UK Twitch channel. Twitch viewers will be able to donate directly to Music Venue Trust.

You can also watch via the Amazon Music mobile app.

Lewis Capaldi, Celeste, and Cate Le Bon will each perform a 30 min set live on stage from a "small independent music venue across the UK that is under threat of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic", according to Amazon. Lewis Capaldi is one of the UK's best-selling artists from the last two years, perhaps best known for his "Someone You Loved" song. He plans to perform in front of an empty, small capacity venue - where he played one of the first gigs of his career in 2017.

As part of Prime Day Live, Amazon Music UK said Amazon is making donations to four participating music venues to support their ongoing operating costs, and it will make a donation to the Music Venue Trust’s Save Our Venues appeal. Amazon has also made Music Venue Trust one of its Smile charities for October. Amazon is even offering two winners the chance to win a Prime Day Live at home ‘Watch Party Kit. (To enter, visit Amazon UK's Facebook or Instagram.)

According to Music Venue Trust, Amazon Music UK was one of the first donors for the COVID-19 Crisis fund that it started, and now, Prime Day Live should drive more donations to help keep struggling music venues open. "Every penny helps," said Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.