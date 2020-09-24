(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has a "Climate Pledge Friendly" initiative designed to make it easier for you to sustainably shop. You simply need to look for the Climate Pledge Friendly label when searching Amazon, as it proves they are indeed climate-friendly. Thousands of products have the label. Here's what you need to know.

The Climate Pledge Friendly is basically a program where Amazon is labeling goods that have one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications. Items with Climate Pledge Friendly labels do their part to help preserve the Earth. An example of this could be a company reducing its carbon footprint of shipments to customers.

Here's how Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos described the Climate Pledge Friendly in a blog post published on 23 September 2020:

“Climate Pledge Friendly is a simple way for customers to discover more sustainable products that help preserve the natural world. With 18 external certification programs and our own Compact by Design certification, we’re incentivizing selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations.”

As part of the Climate Pledge Friendly initiative, Amazon also announced Compact by Design, a new sustainability certification created by Amazon. It's meant to help customers easily identify products that "have a more efficient design", such as the removal of excess air and water or less packaging. For instance, Vermont-based Seventh Generation offers a Compact by Design-certified concentrated laundry detergent that uses 60 per cent less plastic.

Check out the label (the green symbol in the bottom corner) below:

At launch, Amazon said there are more than 25,000 products with the Climate Pledge Friendly label.

Climate Pledge Friendly items can be found across several departments, including grocery, household, fashion, beauty, and personal electronics products. You'll see brands best known for offering clean goods, such as Seventh Generation, Burt’s Bees Baby, Honest Company, as well as big tech brands like HP.

Climate Pledge Friendly products are labeled in shopping results, have sustainability information on the product page, and are featured in a dedicated section here.

For detailed information on the qualification criteria, visit Amazon's Climate Pledge Friendly page.

Amazon said it has a goal to hit net zero carbon by 2040, which includes reaching 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.