(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has rolled out a new Alexa feature that allows you to pay for gas at pumps using voice commands.

At CES 2020, Amazon announced you could soon use Alexa to pay for gas. In September 2020, the company announced the feature is live at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil gas stations in the US. Amazon teamed up with Fiserv to power transactions and to offer token generation, ensuring a secure payment experience. But the transactions are processed through Amazon Pay.

You just need an Echo Auto, another Alexa-enabled device or vehicle, or even the Alexa app for iOS and Android, and then you can simply say “Alexa, pay for gas” to kick-start the payment process, which happens through Amazon Pay and uses the payment information stored in your Amazon account. Alexa will also confirm the station location, pump number, and will even activate the pump.

Pull up to a supported pump. Ask Alexa to “pay for gas” using your Alexa device. Alexa will confirm and activate the pump. Fuel up. Payment will automatically be handled through Amazon Pay.

Let's say you already use contactless payments, or maybe you find using your card faster or easier. At the end of the day, it's just cool to leverage Alexa in a handy way; it's a skill that makes your Echo Auto or Alexa-enable vehicle more useful. The token generation also makes paying for gas at the pump a lot safer than using your card, which could be easily skimmed by hackers.

Now, if only Alexa could pump our gas for us!

It's now available at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil gas stations in the US.

Check out Amazon's FAQ page about the new Alexa feature.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.