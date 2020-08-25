(Pocket-lint) - Audible has launched a new subscription plan in the US that offers access to just podcasts and other content for a cheaper price.

Audible Plus costs just $7.95 per month and includes exclusive audio content, but no free access to the vast library of audiobooks the Amazon service is most known for.

The higher tier plan, now called Audio Premium Plus, combines Audible Gold and Premium membership and is priced at $14.95 for access to all content. It includes one credit available per month to access any audiobook in the catalogue, regardless of price.

Audible is doubling down on exclusive content, in a bid to take on Spotify and other podcast streaming platforms.

The Verge reports that it plans to add new shows from celebrities, including Alicia Silverstone, Michael Caine and Josh Gad.

Audible Plus is available as part of a preview phase to begin with, to gauge listener response before launching as a full-fledged service. It will be available to new subscribers in the States from 27 August.

All content, to begin with at least, will be ad-free.

There is currently no indication on when - or even if - Amazon plans to introduce Audible Plus to the UK.

Writing by Rik Henderson.