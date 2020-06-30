Amazon is allowing Amazon Prime Video subscribers to watch TV shows and movies with friends via a new Watch Party feature, which is now slowly rolling out and initially launching in the US. Here is everything you need to know.

An Amazon Prime Video Watch Party can include up to 100 participants in one group, but each person must have a US-based Amazon Prime membership - which, on an annual basis, costs $119 (or $8.99 a month) in the US.

Once you have a membership, you can use Prime Video to join or start a Watch Party. You can even choose from thousands of titles, including originals and licensed content. Originals include Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jack Ryan, The Big Sick, The Boys, Homecoming, and My Spy. Titles available for rent or purchase are not available at launch, according to TechCrunch.

Prime Video Watch Parties allow synchronised playback and enable chat, so you can watch and talk to other guests in real time. You must share a link with family and friends to experience something together, however. The built-in chat feature supports both text and built-in emojis.

Browse to an eligible title on desktop. (Look for "Prime Logo" or "Watch Now".) Select "Watch Party" from the detail page. Enter a desired user name under "What's Your Name?" Click "Create Watch Party" to generate a Watch Party link. Invite friends using the "Share" icon Celect "Copy Link" to share the watch pary via available third-party applications.

To get started with a Watch Party, click on the Watch Party icon on the movie or show’s page on Amazon Prime Video's desktop website. You'll then get a link you can share with friends and family. Those who click the link will be able to join the session and can then chat with others.

If you want to join a Watch party, click on the link you've received using a desktop web browser. Once you've been redirected to the title, enter your desired username under "What's Your Name?" and then click "Join Watch Party" to join the Watch Party.

According to Amazon, if you don’t see Watch Party yet, you will have it soon, as the feature is just now starting to roll out broadly.

Check out Amazon's help hub for more information.