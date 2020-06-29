Tonight's Premier League game is the first on Twitch

Tonight marks a first for the Premier League – the first game to be shown live on Twitch. And yes, it’s available free but for UK users only.

Since it resumed, the Premier League has seen all the games are shown live and a record number of them shown on free-to-air channels including the first ever Premier League game on the BBC. Sky is also showing numerous fixtures (25 in total) via the Pick channel on Freeview.

Tonight it’s the turn of Amazon to enter the fray with the first of its four fixtures before the end of the season – Crystal Palace vs Burnley at 8pm BST.

As well as Amazon making its games available free via Amazon’s site (no Prime subscription required, they’re being shown simultaneously on Twitch – yes, Amazon owns that too. Although sport has been shown on Twitch before, this is a first for the Premier League.

Amazon is keen to establish itself as a name in sports rights and has also had success with tennis, particularly around the US Open.

The fixture will be live for free on twitch.tv/primevideo . As we mentioned, you can also watch live and for free on Amazon.co.uk but you’ll need to be signed into your Amazon account – you don’t need a Prime subscription on this occasion though.