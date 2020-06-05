Slack might feel like an increasingly ubiquitous part of office life for many workers, but it's easy to forget that it still has a relative shortage of really massive global clients, for whom moving over to a new chat and internal messaging service could be a serious headache.

That's some context behind why a new partnership it's struck with Amazon is a pretty significant deal. It's a partnership that will see Amazon roll out Slack to many of its employees (although it's not saying all of them), and from the point of view of most users, will bring a change to Slack's video and voice calling service.

It'll be moving over to Amazon Chime, Amazon's own video conferencing solution, which Slack says should bring some quick improvements down the line, including the potential to video call from the mobile app, which Slack currently lacks on its own.

Slack had been making strides to try to make up for this, including a relatively recent change to integrate Microsoft Teams into its calling, but the move to partner with Amazon looks like one intended to disrupt Microsoft, rather than work with it as before.

Slack and Microsoft have been locked in battle for the business chat market for some time now, with Teams adding many features and updates to challenge Slack, but having direct access to integration with and help from Amazon is always useful in the current tech world.

In the background, this will also see Slack migrate over to Amazon Web Services more completely than it has so far, leaving behind its use of Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.