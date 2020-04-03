Amazon has held a massive sales event every July for the past few years, but this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it might be postponed.

The online retailer is planning to push back Prime Day to August, according to internal meeting notes shared with Reuters. Amazon could lose $100 million “from excess devices it may now have to sell at a discount,” Reuters reported.

Amazon isn't the only company that discounts devices on Prime Day. While you can get every Amazon-branded device, from Fire TV players to Echo speakers, on sale during the annual shopping extravaganza, sellers are also able to participate, and millions of items end up reduced across the site. In past years, we've spotted amazing deals on things like Instant Pots and even inflatable kayaks.

In 2019, Prime Day actually happened over two days - 15 July and 16 July - and was supposedly surpassed sales on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday six months earlier, with more than 175 million items sold during the event. It was the “biggest event ever for Amazon devices", too.

Amazon has also said Prime Day is typically the biggest driver of membership signups. With so many obvious reasons to want another Prime Day this year, Amazon is surely not eager to cancel the event this July altogether and is likely hoping things will have calmed by August so that it can still hold Prime Day 2020. But, even if the virus does subside by then, one has to think about the economy.

Will most people be in a position to frivolously spend what little cash they have, especially if they're out of a job, on a new Echo device? We suspect not, but perhaps things won't be so bleak and Prime Day 2020 will go off without a hitch.

We've contacted Amazon for a comment.