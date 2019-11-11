All-new Amazon grocery store might open in LA soon

Amazon plans to open a grocery store in Los Angeles - and it won't be a Whole Foods-branded store, according to a new report.

The company told CNET it'll be located in the neighborhood of Woodland Hills, and it should be open by 2020. It didn't say whether it will open more of these stores, nor did it offer up a new brand name or specify what sort of groceries it will sell. However, Amazon did tell CNET the Woodland Hills store won’t use the cashierless checkout technology found in its Amazon Go stores.

In recent job postings, Amazon described the Woodland Hills store as "Amazon's first grocery store", which means the store might carry Amazon's brand name and expand to multiple locations. Keep in mind several reports over the past few years have detailed Amazon's goal of not only expanding its footprint in the groceries but also its desire to open up new types of store formats.

Beyond Amazon Go stores, Amazon owns Whole Foods, plus it operates several Amazon Books and Amazon 4-Star physical retail locations.

The Wall Street Journal first claimed in March that a new grocery chain from Amazon would arrive soon, offering a "variety of products” at lower price points than Whole Foods does. Months later, it said the first of these stores would open in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

CNBC also said the first store in Woodland Hills might be built in an old Toys R Us building, based on Google Maps data.

