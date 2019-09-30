Amazon Go stores have been expanding over the past couple years, including mini locations randomly popping up inside other stores. Now, it looks the cashierless technology will be rolled out to stores operated by other retailers.

Amazon is reportedly contemplating licensing the technology and hardware that powers Amazon Go to other retailers and stores, according to CNBC, which said Amazon it talking to Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, as well as OTG, which has mini grocery stores in airports.

Amazon thinks concession stands at stadiums and large venues could even be outfitted with its Amazon Go technology, as the installation process can be done in less than two weeks. The company has forecasted “hundreds” of stores using its cashierless checkouts by the end of 2020.

Keep in mind Amazon currently operates 16 Amazon Go stores, though 18 locations have been announced so far. Amazon also has Amazon Books and Amazon 4-Star locations - plus don't forget Whole Food stores - all of which could get Amazon Go technology at some point in the future.

By installing Amazon Go technology elsewhere, Amazon could generate an additional revenue stream without significant investment. We're just not sure how the business model will work yet. The company may be interested in a percentage of sales, or it could do an up-front charge with fees.

It’s also not clear if the Amazon brand name will be apparent anywhere or whether customers will need to use an Amazon app to checkout.

