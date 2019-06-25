Next month, Amazon will kick off its annual shopping extravaganza: Prime Day.

The online retailer just announced Prime Day will be held on 15 July this year. Due to a leak last month, we already figured Prime Day would occur in mid-July, but now it is official, with Amazon revealing the 48-hour sale will start 15 July.

Things start at midnight PT in the US and midnight BST in the UK and last until the end of Tuesday 16 July. You can more than one million deals on Amazon's own devices as well as other products - some pre-Prime Day deals are live.

From discounts on TVs to markdowns on smart home accessories, there should be a bargain for everyone. Last year, Amazon said more than 100 million items were bought on Prime Day.

Pocket-lint will round-up the best Prime Day 2019 UK deals and Prime Day 2019 US deals, too. But Prime members in 18 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia will be able to participate.

Be sure you have a Prime subscription come 15 July - or, at the very least, sign up for the free trial - in order to get access to all the deals.

A Prime membership costs $119/£79 a year (or $12.99/£7.99 a month), but if you do the trial, you'll be able to cancel before the end of Prime Day and not pay.

This year’s Prime Day sale is available to Prime members in the US, UK, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and the UAE.