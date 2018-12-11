Amazon has updated the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android to work completely hands-free with Alexa.

You no longer have to press the Alexa button to use voice control, the "Alexa" wake word will automatically listen for further instruction if the app is open.

This can work through a headphones mic or just the phone itself. If you are driving and have your device linked to the car audio system through Bluetooth, it'll still work.

After "Alexa" you can ask Amazon Music many different things in order to play tracks. Even if you can only remember a lyric and not the name of the song, you can ask Alexa to play it by quoting the line.

You can also request playlists, genres or themes. If you are going for a run, you can say "Alexa, play music for running", for example.

You do need to update the Amazon Music app if you haven't already and the new hands-free feature will work automatically.

Amazon Music will stream thousands of tracks available as part of a Prime subscription, or MP3 albums and songs you might have purchased on Amazon.

An Amazon Music Unlimited subscription will expand that to millions of tracks available to stream whenever you want.