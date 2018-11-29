The Body Coach Joe Wicks now has his own Alexa skill to help you get trim through an Echo or other Alexa-enabled device.

Wicks has seven 15-minute HIIT (high intensity interval training) sessions available for free, in both video and audio, which you can start by simply saying "Alexa... start The Body Coach".

If you have an Amazon Echo Show or Spot you will see the workout on the screen and can follow along. But voice guided workouts are also available on non-screen Alexa-enabled audio speakers.

Each workout is different, ranging in difficulty from beginner to intermediate level. None of them require special equipment.

Workouts can be continued where a user left of, and you can just say a number of the workout to choose the one best suited to you.

"One of the biggest excuses I hear from people is that they don’t have time to exercise. This new skill from Alexa will help people fit exercise into their day, as you really can do it anywhere with no equipment," said Wicks.

"Whether you’re in the kitchen, your bedroom or at work - stick on some trainers, grab a bottle of water and workout with me and Alexa."

The Body Coach skill is available to add to your Alexa app now.