You can use Alexa hands-free on your PC.

Alexa for Windows 10 and 11: What you can and can't do with Alexa on the PC

Amazon's Alexa app for Windows enables you to use Alexa completely hands-free - just as you would if you were talking to an Alexa smart speaker.

You can easily use Alexa regardless of whether the app is running in the foreground or background – all you need to do is ask.

The Alexa app is available in the Microsoft Store for any Windows 10 or 11 PC user to download. Here's what you need to know about Alexa on the PC and how it works.

How to get started with Alexa on a PC

First, download the Alexa app from the Microsoft Store. If it came pre-installed on your PC, you have what Microsoft and Amazon are calling an "Alexa built-in PC".

Either way, launch the app, and then sign in to your Amazon account (or create one if you are new). Finally, just tap the Alexa button and ask a question. Try asking, "Alexa, what's the weather like right now?"

Go here for specific install and setup instructions.

Is the Alexa app for PCs always listening?

As we mentioned, you can now speak to Alexa hands-free. You can still press a button within the app to speak to Alexa, or you can invoke the assistant using a keyboard shortcut on your computer.

To see if you can use a wake word:

Open the Alexa app for PC menu.

Select Settings.

See if you can select the Wake Word option.

What can you do with Alexa on a PC?

You can use Alexa to set reminders, timers, and alarms, create shopping and to-do lists, listen to music and audiobooks, check your calendar and appointments, and even control your smart home. Alexa on the PC works almost like Alexa on any other device. The only difference, as far as we can tell, is that Pandora is not currently supported within this Alexa for Windows app.

Things you can try asking Alexa:

"Alexa, what’s on my calendar today?”

“Alexa, read me a book.”

“Alexa, turn on the light.”

“Alexa, what’s the weather at home?”

Can you control your PC with Alexa?

Alexa on Windows allows you to control a basic set of system functions, including the ability to adjust volume and screen brightness.