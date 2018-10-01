Amazon might announce an IMDb video streaming service soon

Amazon-owned IMDb might launch a video streaming service soon, and it will be distinctly separate from Amazon's Prime Video service.

The subsidiary will reportedly announce its "free, ad-supported video service" this week, according to CNBC. The service will be exclusively to Amazon Fire TV users, and it is described as being "similar to The Roku Channel or some parts of Hulu". It could be called Free Dive when it launches, and it will feature both movies and past TV shows. The Information has also said IMDb is developing a video service.

From what we can tell, IMDb is launching the service so Amazon can better compete in the TV and digital advertising markets. The new service is expected to roll advertisements between content, and some adverts may appear wrapped around the embedded video player. Amazon might even allow marketers access to its proprietary data to help them better target video advertising for the first time on Fire TV.

Amazon already allows commercials on content on Fire TV apps, but this effort would be a huge expansion of that. If you have any doubts about the ad angle here, keep in mind the service will reportedly be announced as part of Advertising Week in New York.