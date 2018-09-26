Amazon is opening up a new type of store. Called Amazon 4-star, it features items available on Amazon.com with at least a four-star rating.

The first Amazon 4-star opens in New York City’s Soho neighborhood on 27 September. Everything in the store has earned at least a four-star review average from Amazon’s customers. It will stock “devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books, and games", as well as items that are new and trending and best-sellers, even if they don't have four stars. You’ll also see Amazon's own hardware.

Amazon 4-star shoppers will pay the Amazon.com price for an item, as long as they’re a Prime member. If they're not a Prime member, they will have to pay the list price - whatever that is. Keep in mind Amazon already operates four Amazon Go cashier-less stores, as well as Amazon Books locations. Amazon also purchased the Whole Foods chain, so the the online retailer is no stranger to brick-and-mortar stores.

“Today, the average rating of all the products in Amazon 4-star is 4.4 stars, and collectively, the products in store have earned more than 1.8 million 5-star customer reviews,” the company said in a press release announcing the retail store. It continued:

"Throughout the store there are features like “Most-Wished-For,” a collection of products that are most added to Amazon.com Wish Lists; 'Trending Around NYC,' hot products that NYC-area customers are buying on Amazon.com; 'Frequently Bought Together'; and 'Amazon Exclusives.' These features, along with customer review cards with quotes from actual customer reviews, make it fun and easy to shop."

Amazon 4-star is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 9pm ET and on Sunday from 11am to 8:00pm.

For more information, see Amazon's FAQ page here.