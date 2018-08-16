Amazon might disrupt the cinema industry next.

The e-commerce giant is known for toppling several industries - from retail to books. Now, it's set its sights on brick-and-mortar movie theatres, according to Bloomberg, which reported Amazon is in the running to acquire Landmark Theatres. Founded in 1974, Landmark has 52 theatres with over 252 screens in 27 US markets, including several historic theatres, such as the The Landmark at 57 West in New York City.

Amazon is reportedly seeking to buy the chain from Wagner/Cuban Cos. Amazon has not independently confirmed this news to Pocket-lint, but it wouldn't be unfathomable for it to be making a larger push into entertainment. Amazon already competes with Netflix via Prime Video, and earlier this year, Amazon Studios revealed it wanted to start making movies that would premiere in theatres before they came to Prime.

We could imagine Amazon offering a MoviePass-like subscription service at Landmark theatres - exclusive to Prime members, of course. Or maybe this is purely a real estate deal; a way for Amazon to gain physical spaces for it to open up shops, like Amazon Go check-out stores.

Keep in mind Amazon also bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in 2017.