  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Amazon app news

Amazon Alexa voice control now supported on iOS

|
Pocket-lint Amazon Alexa voice control now supported on iOS
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?By Dan Grabham

Amazon has announced that it is now updating the Alexa app for iOS to support voice control. The update means you will be able to control any Echo devices in your home, or any Alexa-enabled smart home devices from directly within the Alexa app, using your voice. 

Amazon promised update would be "coming soon" when it made Alexa voice control available on Android devices back in January. 

The Alexa app has been available for iOS since the Echo launched, but up until now you could only use it to adjust various settings on Echo and Alexa-enabled devices and message other Alexa contacts using Amazon's Calling and Messaging feature. 

Alexa doesn't take over as the native voice assistant on the iPhone, that role still belongs to Siri, so you can only use your voice within the Alexa app. Not only can you control smart home and Echo devices, but you can use Alexa to answer any general queries and control music playback. 

The Alexa app voice control feature is rolling out now to iOS devices, so make sure to check your iOS App Store for any available updates.

PopularIn Apps
  1. What are Facebook Stories and how do they work?
  2. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  3. Amazon Alexa voice control now supported on iOS
  4. How to video chat with Instagram
  5. BBC Sounds app launches as a personalised music service for the "new generation"
  1. Venmo payments app just launched a physical debit card
  2. Microsoft just launched its own version of Google Lens
  3. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  4. Amazon Prime Day to fall on 16 July; prepare for 36 hours of deals
  5. IGTV: Everything you need to know about Instagram's video app
Comments