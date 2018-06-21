Amazon Prime Day to fall on 16 July; prepare for 36 hours of deals

A promotional banner advertising Amazon Prime Day 2018 was accidentally published on Amazon's UK website and spotted by Tech Radar.

Amazon Prime Day will officially take place on Tuesday 17 July, but deals will actually start appearing on the site from midday on Monday 16 July. We previously thought Prime Day would take place on Tuesday 10 July, as the retail giant has usually chosen the second Tuesday of July for its day of discounts.

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon's annual discount event, exclusively for Prime members. If you're not one already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial membership, or you can pay £79 for an 12 month membership. Pocket-lint will be trawling Amazon's pages throughout the deals period to help find the best deals available to save you the hassle.

You can keep up to date with all the latest deals here.

This year, the 36 hour period will see discounts across all of the departments on Amazon, including some tantalising deals on tech, games, Amazon devices, watches and more. If you have an Alexa-enabled device such as an Echo or Echo Dot, you can ask her "Alexa, what are your deals?" and she will reward you with a two-hour heads up on many Prime Day deals.

Prime Day is also a sort of practice event for Black Friday, which will be available to all Prime and non-Prime members and will take place later this year, in October.

So, with the day announced, it's time you bookmark our deals page so you can save money as soon as the discounts go live.