Amazon Alexa skills for kids: New Lego, Pac-Man, and other skills go live

The first Alexa skills built specifically for kids are now live in the UK.

Initially, there are handful of new skills, including a new Lego skill and a Pac-Man skill. According to Amazon, all these new experiences are designed to "mix learning with fun". They will also "bring iconic brands" to Alexa, as well as kids’ favourite characters.

Here are a few of the skills available now:

Lego Duplo Stories: This is an interactive storytelling experience that allows toddlers to choose between 10 themes (five vehicle or five animal stories) and determine the route of the story with help from Alexa. To start the skill, just say, “Alexa, start Lego Duplo Stories.”

This is an interactive storytelling experience that allows toddlers to choose between 10 themes (five vehicle or five animal stories) and determine the route of the story with help from Alexa. To start the skill, just say, “Alexa, start Lego Duplo Stories.” Pac-Man Stories: Developed by Bandai Namco, this skill is a ‘choose your own adventure’ experience, in which kids can engage with Pac-Man and other famous characters, like the ghosts Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde. To start the skill, just say, “Alexa, launch Pac-Man Stories.”

Developed by Bandai Namco, this skill is a ‘choose your own adventure’ experience, in which kids can engage with Pac-Man and other famous characters, like the ghosts Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde. To start the skill, just say, “Alexa, launch Pac-Man Stories.” Moshi Twilight: This skill help kids fall asleep at bedtime. It features stories with "melodies and calming narration" and "guided relaxations and soothing sounds". It's developed by the creators of Moshi Monsters. To start the skill, just say, “Alexa, open Moshi Twilight.”

This skill help kids fall asleep at bedtime. It features stories with "melodies and calming narration" and "guided relaxations and soothing sounds". It's developed by the creators of Moshi Monsters. To start the skill, just say, “Alexa, open Moshi Twilight.” Beano: This is a True and False quiz, complete with sound effects, trivia, and Beano jokes. To start the skill, just say, “Alexa, open Beano.”

This is a True and False quiz, complete with sound effects, trivia, and Beano jokes. To start the skill, just say, “Alexa, open Beano.” Amazon Storytime: These are narrated short stories from Amazon, for kids ages five through 12. They're read by Aidy Bryant (from Saturday Night Live) and Tom Kenny (the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants). To start the skill, just say, “Alexa, read me bedtime a story.”

Other skills for kids will also be available, including Sesame Street, Panda Rescue, Would You Rather Family and Fun Kids Radio. You can discover kid skills via the Alexa app or at www.amazon.co.uk/alexaskills. You can also just ask Alexa by saying, “Alexa, what are your kid skills?”

Keep in mind, the first time you enable a kid skill, Alexa will prompt you to turn on access to kid skills via your Alexa app. Doing so will extend to all kid skills, so you’ll only need to do it once. Parents can also turn off all kid skills via the Settings menu of their Alexa app. When turned off, kid skills cannot be used on a parent’s Alexa account. To learn more about how the Alexa app works, see our guide here.