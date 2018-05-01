What is Amazon Prime Book Box and how does it work?
- It's currently only available by invitation
Amazon has quietly launched something called Prime Book Box.
Essentially, it's a monthly book subscription service for kids. If you subscribe, you will receive (delivered to your door) a box with four board books or two hardcover picture books or novels. This is Amazon's first monthly subscription service in which it offers physical books. Here's everything you need to know about it and how it works.
- What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
- What are Amazon Key and In-Car Delivery and how do they work?
- It's finally happening! Amazon is working on a robot for your home
What is Amazon Prime Book Box?
Prime Book Box is a paid subscription service where you receive a box of children’s books every month, two months, or three months. Each box contains four board books (for ages two and younger) or two hardcover picture books or novels (for ages three to 12). Amazon said you'll save up to 35 per cent off the list price of these books.
How does Amazon Prime Book Box work?
Pick a plan
When the service officially launches, you'll need to subscribe and then choose how often you'd like a box.
Hand-picked books
Depending on the plan you choose, the available books will be divided into four different age groups for readers: birth to two years, three to five years, six to eight years, and nine to 12 years. Amazon's editors will pick the books for your selected age range. And they will use your purchase history to avoid books you've already bought.
Amazon said its editors "read thousands of books every year to find selections your reader will enjoy again and again," and that "you'll discover new releases, classics, and hidden gems tailored to your reader's age".
Preview your books
If you're worried about the books being hand-picked, don't fret. Each month, you will receive an email preview of the box, and you can choose to swap some books from a short list of alternate options before the box is shipped.
Open and read
Amazon said every box will ship free to your door. And you can skip a box at anytime.
Are there example books you can see?
Below are a few examples of the books you could receive:
How much is Amazon Prime Book Box?
It costs $22.99 a month.
When can you try Amazon Prime Book Box?
Like most other new services from Amazon, Prime Book Box is currently only available by invitation, and it's exclusive to Amazon Prime members in the US. You can request an invite here.
- To learn more about how Amazon Prime works, go here.
Want to know more?
Check out Amazon's Prime Book Box page for more details.
- Amazon Alexa skills for kids: New Lego, Pac-Man, and other skills go live
- What is Samsung Pay, how does it work, and which banks support it?
- Facebook's F8 event recap: All the announcements that matter
- Microsoft Build 2018: How to watch and what to expect
- Google I/O 2018: How to watch and what to expect
- What is Amazon Prime Book Box and how does it work?
- Instagram could be getting four new features, including live reactions and slow-mo recording
- Help in the fight against cancer for free using your phone and Vodafone's new DreamLab app
- What is Ed Balls Day and why is #EdBallsDay trending on Twitter?
- Facebook Messenger Kids: How does it work and where is it available?
Comments