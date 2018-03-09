Amazon Music Unlimited gains more voice control, makes finding music even easier

Amazon has announced some new voice control updates to its Music Unlimited streaming service that will allow users to find and discover music even easier than before.

We've all been there, we've heard a song whilst listening to a playlist but forgot to save it to our own collection, Alexa can now come to the rescue, all you need to do is ask. You can now ask Alexa "play the Arctic Monkeys song I was listening to three weeks ago" and she will start playing the song you listened to the most.

It's not just artists Alexa and recognise, as you can also ask her to play recently heard music based on genre or even get her to play a selection songs you were listening to earlier in the day, just by asking. You can also ask her to "play something I haven't heard in a while" and she will give you a selection of songs that you have listened to in the past, but may have forgotten about.

Other new voice controls include being able to add songs to a playlist or even create a new one, discover the most popular music in cities or countries around the world or set musical alarms based on mood, lyric, playlist or genre.

The new voice controls are only compatible with Amazon Music Unlimited and can only be accessed via Alexa-enabled devices or through the Alexa feature within the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android.