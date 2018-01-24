Save £10 off Amazon orders of £50 or more for today only!

Amazon is feeling the love and passing on some savings in return to all Amazon customers tomorrow, Thursday 25 January. The retail giant is offering anyone shopping on Amazon tomorrow, £10 off selected orders of £50 or more. The deal will go live at midnight tonight.

To qualify to the discount, you will need to buy products sold by Amazon retail, including those from Amazon Pantry, AmazonFresh and Prime Now. You won't be able to get money off products sold on Amazon Marketplace, third-party sellers on the main site, video games, Amazon gift cards, baby products or digital content, so double check the "Sold by" section on a product listing.

Once you have your qualifying products in the shopping basket, enter BIGTHANKS as a promotional code at the checkout and £10 will automatically be taken off your order.

Amazon's generosity is in response to ranking first on a nationwide poll of 10,000 consumers, declaring it the best company for customer satisfaction in the UK. It's the fifth time in a row that Amazon has won the accolade, and it's easy to see why.

Amazon offers over 250 million unique products, as well as the ever-popular Prime membership, which grants free unlimited next-day delivery and access to Prime Video, which includes hit shows such as The Grand Tour and Outlander.