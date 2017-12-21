Amazon bins its music upload storage service

For a fair few years, Amazon has offered free and paid music storage options - where you can upload up to 250,000 of your own mp3 tracks to its cloud and listen to through Amazon Music.

This includes tracks bought on other music services, including iTunes.

However, it is now shutting that service and the ability to upload songs to the free version of the service has been removed. You will still be able to play music already uploaded until January 2019, but that will also become inaccessible after that date.

Paid subscriptions fare a little better. You can still sign up for a paid subscription until 15 January 2018 and will be still allowed to upload songs as long as that subscription remains active.

You will also retain the ability to renew your subscription - which currently costs £21.99 a year - and upload and listen to your cloud music library of up to 250,000 songs as before.

However, if your subscription expires without you renewing, you will no longer be able to do so at a later date. And your number of stored songs will be reduced to 250 and only available for a year after the subscription ends.

Amazon Music and Amazon Music Unlimited still remain very active, just not the ability to upload your own songs - legally acquired or not.