Hurry! Amazon Christmas US deals: Echo Show is $80 off right now

Amazon has slashed prices on many of its own devices, including the Echo Show, just in time for Christmas.

The Echo Show, which is basically an Echo speaker with a touchscreen display, now costs $149.99 on Amazon (US), down from its usual $229.99 price. That's an $80 savings, or a 35-per cent discount. Check out Pocket-lint's review of the device here, where we admitted we love it more than any of Amazon's other Echo devices.

Amazon has turned its Alexa voice-control assistant into a wider platform, and the Echo Show expands what you can do with Alexa and how useful the service is. However, we'd like to see more touch-enabled skills to make the most of that screen, including a YouTube skill, which Google recently pulled due to drama it has with Amazon.

Still, the Echo Show is definitely worth getting, especially with the $80-off special holiday pricing. But the Echo Show isn't the only device Amazon is offering a spectacular deal on - see the full list of sales below.