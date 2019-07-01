Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p

Amazon is offering a big discount on its Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service enabling you to get four months of music for 99p.

Amazon's answer to Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited offers over 50 million songs to stream on multiple devices, including the company's own Echo speakers. Naturally, you can also download tracks to listen to offline on smartphones or tablets.

After the four months expires you'll be switched onto a full plan costing £7.99 a month. However, should you wish in future, Amazon also offers the option of a subscription for a single Echo device for £3.99 a month. It's obviously quite a limited plan but it's good value if you don't tend to listen on a smartphone as well.

There's also a £14.99 a month option (or £149 for a whole year) for a family plan that covers up to six family members, all of whom can stream music on all the different devices that they choose.

This offer will be available until after Amazon Prime Day 2019, a full 48 hours of deals taking place from 15-16 July.

Amazon also has 50 per cent off Audible for three months, costing just £3.99 over that period instead of £7.99.