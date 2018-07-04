  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Amazon app news

Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p

|
Pocket-lint Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?By Maggie Tillman

- Offer available to new subscribers until the end of the month

Amazon has revealed a big discount on its Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service - get four months of music for 99p

The offer is to celebrate Amazon Prime Day, which kicks off on Monday 16 July. However, we've heard that the Music Unlimited deal will go on past Amazon Prime Day, ending at the end of the month. 

Amazon's answer to Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited offers over 40 million songs to stream on multiple devices, including the company's own Echo speakers. Naturally, you can download tracks to listen to offline on smartphones or tablets.

Normally, an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a whole year if you are an Amazon Prime member too (£9.99 if not). You can also get an Echo-only subscription for £3.99 a month, which means you can only listen to songs on a specific Amazon Echo device, or you can pay £14.99 a month (or £149 for a whole year) for a family plan that covers up to six family members.

But forget about that for the moment - get four months of access for 99p right now - saving you at least £31.96.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
  2. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: the date has been announced!
  3. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
  4. YouTube Music vs Spotify vs Apple Music vs Amazon Music Unlimited: What's the difference?
  5. Amazon Music Unlimited or Spotify: Which is best for you?
  1. Apple is rolling out an all-new Apple Maps with its own data
  2. What is Instagram Stories and how does it work?
  3. Instagram now lets you add popular songs to your Stories
  4. DC Comics will launch its streaming service in beta this August
  5. Instagram Lite launches for photo sharers in developing nations
Comments