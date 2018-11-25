  1. Home
Get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p

Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial

- Offer available to new subscribers until the end of the year

Amazon has revealed a big discount on its Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service enabling you to get three months of music for 99p

The offer is on across the Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas period - check out the best deals from Amazon UK

Amazon's answer to Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited offers over 40 million songs to stream on multiple devices, including the company's own Echo speakers. Naturally, you can download tracks to listen to offline on smartphones or tablets.

Normally, an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a whole year if you are an Amazon Prime member too (£9.99 if not).

You can also get an Echo-only subscription for £3.99 a month, which means you can only listen to songs on a specific Amazon Echo device, or you can pay £14.99 a month (or £149 for a whole year) for a family plan that covers up to six family members.

But forget about that for the moment - get three months of access for 99p right now - saving you nearly £24.

