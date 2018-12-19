This Amazon Music Unlimited deal is still on: Three months for 99p

Amazon is still offering a big discount on its Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service enabling you to get three months of music for 99p.

The offer is on across the Christmas period - check out the best deals from Amazon UK this Christmas as well.

Amazon's answer to Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited offers over 40 million songs to stream on multiple devices, including the company's own Echo speakers. Naturally, you can download tracks to listen to offline on smartphones or tablets.

Normally, an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a whole year if you are an Amazon Prime member too (£9.99 if not).

You can also get an Echo-only subscription for £3.99 a month, which means you can only listen to songs on a specific Amazon Echo device, or you can pay £14.99 a month (or £149 for a whole year) for a family plan that covers up to six family members.

But forget about that for the moment - get three months of access for 99p right now - saving you nearly £24.