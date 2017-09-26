Amazon Alexa comes to iOS and Android through Amazon Music app

Amazon is rolling out an update for its Amazon Music app on both Android and iOS that will see Alexa, the company's voice-controlled smart assistant, added to assist with playing and finding new songs.

The Amazon Music app gives you access to in excess of 40 million songs and now thanks to Alexa, every single one of them can be found using your voice. While voice-control is great for playing certain tracks or playlists, it's the discovery features that should appeal to most.

If there's a song you've heard on the radio, or you know a couple of lines, you can ask Alexa what it is. Alexa will then play the song you asked for, for you to then be able to add it to a playlist or your library.

Alexa can serve up music depending on what you're doing as well, for example you can say "Alexa, play running music" if you're going out for a jog or at the gym, or "Alexa, play music for a road trip" if you're heading off somewhere with friends.

Similar playlists can be found by navigating through the Amazon Music app and typing in artists or songs, but getting Alexa to do the hard work for you is far more convenient.

Amazon Alexa on Amazon Music is rolling out now to users in the UK, US, Austria and Germany.