Amazon's Blue Apron-like 'Meal Kits' are already here, apparently

Amazon has eyed another industry it wants to disrupt: meal box subscription services.

You see, earlier this month, it surfaced that Amazon had registered a trademark for its own meal box service. The trademark application included the slogan "We do the prep. You be the chef." Sound familiar? There are several of these services available, from Blue Apron to Purple Carrot, the latter of which has even teamed up with football superstar Tom Brady on a meal box built around his strict diet.

Unlike those boxes, Amazon's "Meal Kits" will be available to paid AmazonFresh customers. Well, technically, they are already available. One AmazonFresh customer spoke to GeekWire. He said he noticed them popping up in his shopping searches a couple weeks ago. There were 17 different options available, such as Tacos al Pastor with Pork and Veggie Burger with Harissa Aioli.

While the vegetarian-based boxes are priced around $16 (converts to £12) a piece, the other kits cost up to $20 for two servings. Keep in mind Blue Apron and similar services cost around $9 to $10 each. So, although Blue Apron appears to be the slightly cheaper option, there's no telling how Amazon will affect the service. After all, the retailer is aggressively going after all things grocery-related.

It is currently testing Amazon Go cashier-less stores in Seattle, and it has opened drive-through grocery stores. It even acquired Whole Foods and has begun peddling its voice-ordering Dash Wand as a convenient way to order groceries on the fly.