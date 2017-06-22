What is Amazon Prime Wardrobe and how does it work?

Amazon has launched a new service: Prime Wardrobe.

It follows the Amazon Echo Look, a new type of Alexa-enabled device for those who have an interest in fashion. The device allows you to take a photo of your outfit and then get recommendations on what to wear, among other things. Now, with Prime Wardrobe, Amazon is making it very clear that it plans to tackle the fashion industry, sort of like how it transformed the book industry years ago.

Until Amazon became everyone's go-to source for online shopping, including for books, most people would go to their local book store or even a larger retailer like Barnes and Noble in order to get their reading materials. Now, we go to Amazon to order a book or even an ebook. But what about clothes? One could argue that malls and shops are still relevant because people like to try on their clothes.

That's where Prime Wardrobe comes in, and it could potentially change clothes shopping forever. It's a new program that will let you try on clothes before you buy them. Here's everything you need to know about it, including how it works.

Amazon said Prime Wardrobe is a new service that "brings the fitting room to you, so you can try on the latest styles and find your perfect fit before you buy." Prime Wardrobe is considered a new Prime benefit, so subscribe to Amazon Prime to take advantage of the service. Once you do, you can order clothes, shoes, and accessories - with no upfront charge - and you get seven days to test them out.

Amazon Prime is a paid membership program that gives you access to free shipping on Amazon, as well as the ability to stream video and music and more. There are several Amazon-specific services and deals included in the membership. It costs $99 per year or $10.99 per month. Some Prime benefits, like Prime Video, are available to purchase separately. Prime Wardrobe is not one of those.

Go to Amazon and look for Prime Wardrobe-eligible pieces (they will have a 'Prime Wardrobe' badge). You must select at least three items. Amazon said there are over a million clothing options to choose from at launch. You can find items across women's, men's, girls', boys', baby clothing, shoes, and accessories categories. You will not be charge for any item, unless you keep it afterward.

Once you pick out everything, Amazon will ship your selections to you in a resealable return box with a prepaid shipping label. From the moment your package arrives, you get seven days to try on everything.

You can put the items you don’t want back in the resealable return box and leave it at your front door, if you request a free UPS pick-up. Otherwise, you can return it to your nearest UPS location. If you decide to keep at least three items, Amazon said you will get a 10-per cent discount off your purchase, and if you keep five or more pieces, the discount will rise to 20-per cent off. Nice, right?

At launch, you can find items from brands like Calvin Klein, Levi's, Adidas, Timex, Carter's, Theory, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, J Brand, Milly, Parker, and more.

Amazon Prime Wardrobe is currently in beta, but you can sign up to get notified when it officially launches. There's no word yet on which markets it'll be available in at launch.