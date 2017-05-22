Is Amazon's checkout-less grocery store coming to the UK soon?

Remember Amazon Go? Well, Amazon might bring it to the UK.

The online retailer could soon export its experimental checkout-less grocery store to the UK, if a recent trademark registration of "No Queue. No Checkout. (No, Seriously.)" is to be taken seriously. The slogan mirrors ones used by Amazon when it introduced the first Go store last December. Amazon even has similar trademarks currently going through the European Union's Intellectual Property Office.

Amazon began testing a grocery store with no checkouts and no cashiers in downtown Seattle last year. But the store is only open to Amazon staff. It allows customers to walk in, grab items from the shelves, and walk out - without having to stand in a checkout line or cash out at a register. Amazon has been using the tagline "No Line. No Checkout. (No, Seriously.)" when marketing Go stores in the US.

There are rumours that Amazon hopes to one day open 2,000 grocery and convenience stores across the US. The Go-branded stores might even have multiple formats, allowing Amazon to better rival Target and Walmart. But, up until now, we've heard nothing but Amazon's plans of expanding Go internationally. We've therefore contacted Amazon for a comment and will update you when we know more.

The Amazon Go experience is meant to make shopping less tedious and time-consuming. The system uses machine learning, sensors, and artificial intelligence to track items you pick up in the store and then it adds those items to a virtual cart in Amazon's app. Once you have everything you want, you can just go, and Amazon will charge you accordingly. It calls this process "Just walk out technology".

Keep in mind Amazon already offers online grocery ordering and delivery in select areas in the UK.