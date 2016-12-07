Amazon hopes to open 2,000 Amazon Go stores and drive-thrus

Amazon has big plans for Amazon Go.

Amazon unveiled its cashier-less grocery store in Seattle on Monday, without any word as to whether it planned to open more locations. However, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Amazon hopes to one day open 2,000 grocery and convenience stores across the US. These stores might even have multiple formats, allowing it to better rival Target and Walmart.

The first Amazon Go is a 1,800-square-foot grocery store without lines or checkout counters, and it's located in the company’s hometown. The store relies on self-driving-like technology, including artificial intelligence and sensors, to track what customers take off the shelves, and then it charges their Amazon accounts. Future Amazon Go stores may be available in three other varieties.

Amazon is reportedly considering the convenience store model the most, while the other store formats include a smaller drive-thru retail shop and a massive, Ikea-style discount chain that involves up to 40,000-square-foot stores. Apparently the drive-thru prototype is just weeks away from being available, as two stores are under construction in Seattle.

Customers will simply pick up their packages at the drive-thru. They can order in-store via touchscreen displays or online, but then they'd go to the drive-thru to pick up their packages later.