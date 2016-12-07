  1. Home
Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan now available in UK and US: Here's what you need to know

Amazon's new on-demand music streaming service is now available in the UK as well as the US, and it has also added a similar family payment option across both sides of the Atlantic.

Amazon Music Unlimited, which is designed to take on Spotify and Apple Music and other similar services, now offers a family plan to users. It lets as many as six people listen to tunes for £14.99 or $14.99 a month if you're not a Prime subscriber (or if you are and want to pay monthly). That's the same price as Apple Music's family plan option.

Prime members can also decide to pay a one-off yearly fee and enjoy the annual Family Plan for £149 or $149 a year. Effectively a two-month discount.

Here's what you need to know about the Family Plan.

Amazon Music Unlimited: What is the Family Plan?

The Family Plan allows each member of your family (up to six members who must be at least 13-years old) use Amazon Music Unlimited and all its features. Accounts are not shared, and each family member will have an Amazon account with their own recommendations. The only thing that's shared is the payment, and one family member is responsible for the monthly charge.

Amazon Music Unlimited: What can you do with Family Plan ?

Amazon said each family member in the Family Plan subscription will have access to the same functionality as an Individual Plan subscription. You'll still see all of your own music, library, playlists, and personalised recommendations.

Amazon Music Unlimited is similar to Apple Music and Spotify in that it offers "tens of millions" of songs you can listen to on-demand, ad-free. It also serves up recommendations engine through algorithms and hand-picked playlists, and you can access it via mobile apps and the web. Amazon even redesigned its existing Amazon Music app with support the streaming service and an all-new user interface that focuses on album art.

How much does the Family Plan cost?

  • Prime and non-Prime members: One family member pays £14.99 or $14.99 a month for all family members in the subscription.
  • Prime members only: One family member pays £149 or $149 a year for all family members (effectively a two-month discount).

Remember, Echo users have access to a special subscription plan for £3.99 or $3.99 a month. If you're part of an Amazon Music Family Plan, you can still access the service on your Echo without having to purchase a separate Echo plan. As an Echo user, you can also upgrade to an Individual Plan or a Family plan subscription at any time.

Where can you sign up for the Family Plan?

To sign up for the Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan, go here in the UKhere in the US.

