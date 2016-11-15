Quick! Amazon Prime membership slashed to £59 as a limited offer

Amazon has already started slashing prices for Black Friday, but there's a great offer on Prime membership if you've not already signed up.

Amazon has slashed the price to £59 for new Prime members, so if you've been wondering whether to sign up or not, now's the time to do it, as today is the last day of the offer.

Amazon Prime for £59

But you only have until 18 November to claim this deal, or you'll be back to the regular £79 for Prime. Sadly, this deal also only applies to new customers and it's really an incentive for those who want to watch The Grand Tour, the new Clarkson-Hammond-May motoring show that's exclusive to Amazon Video.

Prime membership will get you lots of benefits, like free next day delivery on a wide range of products that Amazon sells, perfect for your Christmas shopping. You'll also get access to Prime Video, where you'll be able to watch a range of great shows, including The Grand Tour, which starts, you guessed it, on 18 November.

There's also Prime Music, early access to lightning deals, photo storage, ebooks and a whole lot more.

So, if you've yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, then don't delay, because you only have a few days to get this great deal on Prime membership.