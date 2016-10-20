  1. Home
Amazon has now made it easier to buy your favourite Kickstarter products

- Amazon Launchpad Kickstarter collection now available

- New place to buy successfully funded Kickstarter products

Amazon has introduced a new Kickstarter Collection section as part of its Launchpad platform for startups to sell their products and get them noticed. The programme works with capital firms, startup accelerators and crowd-funding platforms such as Kickstarter to help launch products in the US, UK, China, Germany and France.

The new addition of Kickstarter means you can now buy successfully funded products such as Exploding Kittens and the Musaic multi-room music system. It's not just gadgets and electronics in the Collection, as home & kitchen and toys & games are included too

Francois Saugier, head of EU seller services, Amazon said: "We launched Amazon Launchpad to provide startups with the support they need to help bring their ideas to life, and by working with Kickstarter we will be increasing our selection for customers across Europe."

Yancey Strickler, CEO of Kickstarter added: "We're thrilled to collaborate with Amazon Launchpad on creating a new path for startups to launch their products and potentially be discovered by millions of new customers."

You can find out more about Amazon Launchpad and the networks it supports, as well as buy startup products at the official Launchpad website.

