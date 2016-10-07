Amazon will properly join the music streaming market with Music Unlimited

We reported back in June that Amazon was potentially working on its own proper music streaming service, that would be separate to its current Prime Music service. Prime Music comes as part of Amazon's £79/year Prime subscription and gives subscribers unlimited access to a selection of albums and tracks.

Now, AFTVNews has found evidence of a much larger service on the horizon called Amazon Music Unlimited, which would be more of a rival to Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play Music and the like.

AFTVNews noticed a new Amazon Music app for the Fire TV media streamer and decided to delve into the back end to look at the code and it's there it found evidence of the new service. There's code that shows an upsell message and 'yes' and 'no' clickable buttons to choose whether to join the service or not.

There was also a banner advert that showed the name of the service, practically quashing all rumours and confirming the service's existence.

There wasn't any confirmation of pricing, although it's likely it will cost the standard $9.99/month in the US or £9.99 in the UK. But sources are saying Amazon will offer it at a discounted price if it's solely used through the Amazon Echo.

It's not clear if it's just the Echo speaker that qualifies for the lower price of it the Echo Dot, which can be hooked up to your own hi-fi system and speakers for arguably better sound quality will be included too.

As for a launch date, AFTVNews reckons it will be relatively soon, to coincide with the launch of a new Fire TV box.