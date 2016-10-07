Amazon will properly join the music streaming market with Music Unlimited
- Fully fledged streaming service with extensive catalogue of music
- Different to Prime Music, more songs available
- $9.99/month or $4.99 for Echo owners
We reported back in June that Amazon was potentially working on its own proper music streaming service, that would be separate to its current Prime Music service. Prime Music comes as part of Amazon's £79/year Prime subscription and gives subscribers unlimited access to a selection of albums and tracks.
Now, AFTVNews has found evidence of a much larger service on the horizon called Amazon Music Unlimited, which would be more of a rival to Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play Music and the like.
AFTVNews noticed a new Amazon Music app for the Fire TV media streamer and decided to delve into the back end to look at the code and it's there it found evidence of the new service. There's code that shows an upsell message and 'yes' and 'no' clickable buttons to choose whether to join the service or not.
There was also a banner advert that showed the name of the service, practically quashing all rumours and confirming the service's existence.
There wasn't any confirmation of pricing, although it's likely it will cost the standard $9.99/month in the US or £9.99 in the UK. But sources are saying Amazon will offer it at a discounted price if it's solely used through the Amazon Echo.
It's not clear if it's just the Echo speaker that qualifies for the lower price of it the Echo Dot, which can be hooked up to your own hi-fi system and speakers for arguably better sound quality will be included too.
- Amazon Echo: What can Alexa do and what services are compatible?
- Amazon Echo Dot (2016) preview: Alexa for those who use their own speakers
As for a launch date, AFTVNews reckons it will be relatively soon, to coincide with the launch of a new Fire TV box.
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
Comments