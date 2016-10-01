  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Amazon app news

Amazon Prime adds Twitch Prime to offer game discounts, free loot

|
Twitch Amazon Prime adds Twitch Prime to offer game discounts, free loot
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room

Amazon-owned Twitch now offers benefits just for Amazon Prime members.

This new set of benefits is dubbed Twitch Prime. To get access to it, you must pay Amazon's annual $99 Prime membership fee. An Amazon Prime membership gives you free two-day shipping on eligible purchases, unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, and the ability to borrow books from the Kindle Owners' Lending Library, and more. Now, it includes exclusive perks for Twitch users too.

You'll get ad-free viewing and discounts on pre-order and new games, Twitch said, and "a rotating selection of free digital games and in-game loot, plus a premium experience on Twitch that includes a free monthly Twitch channel subscription". Twitch users can try Twitch Prime by taking advantage of a free 30-day trial, while existing Prime members can enable these benefits by linking their Prime accounts to Twitch.

As part of Friday's announcement, Twitch said Amazon Prime members using Twitch Prime get to claim and keep the newest hero in Hearthstone, Tyrande Whisperwind, and an accompanying custom card back. This offer will be available until 6 November. Additionally, in October, members will get a free copy of Streamline, a new game built for Twitch by Proletariat Studios.

Twitch Prime is launching for all Amazon Prime members in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

PopularIn Apps
  1. It's coming home: Best England World Cup memes tearing up the internet
  2. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Prime Day is next week!
  3. PUBG Mobile beta app for Android lets you test new features first
  4. Snapchat launches Lens Explore so you can find new lenses to try
  5. What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
  1. Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
  2. How to burn videos to DVD easily with Wondershare DVD Creator
  3. Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
  4. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
  5. YouTube Music vs Spotify vs Apple Music vs Amazon Music Unlimited: What's the difference?
Comments