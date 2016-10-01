Amazon Prime adds Twitch Prime to offer game discounts, free loot

Amazon-owned Twitch now offers benefits just for Amazon Prime members.

This new set of benefits is dubbed Twitch Prime. To get access to it, you must pay Amazon's annual $99 Prime membership fee. An Amazon Prime membership gives you free two-day shipping on eligible purchases, unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, and the ability to borrow books from the Kindle Owners' Lending Library, and more. Now, it includes exclusive perks for Twitch users too.

You'll get ad-free viewing and discounts on pre-order and new games, Twitch said, and "a rotating selection of free digital games and in-game loot, plus a premium experience on Twitch that includes a free monthly Twitch channel subscription". Twitch users can try Twitch Prime by taking advantage of a free 30-day trial, while existing Prime members can enable these benefits by linking their Prime accounts to Twitch.

Go to www.twitchprime.com to link your Prime account to Twitch

As part of Friday's announcement, Twitch said Amazon Prime members using Twitch Prime get to claim and keep the newest hero in Hearthstone, Tyrande Whisperwind, and an accompanying custom card back. This offer will be available until 6 November. Additionally, in October, members will get a free copy of Streamline, a new game built for Twitch by Proletariat Studios.

Twitch Prime is launching for all Amazon Prime members in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.